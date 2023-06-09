TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 09, 2023
Bahanaga High School to be rebuilt as a 5T Model School.
➡️ Bahanaga High School in Balasore district, where the bodies of the train accident victims were kept, will undergo transformation under 5T initiative.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recommended Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari as the Higher Education Minister.
➡️Foul smell at Odisha train accident site was from rotten eggs and not from dead bodies said the search teams of NDRF and Railway.
➡️ Roop Narayan Sunkar, the Member (Infrastructure) Railway Board has issued a detailed instruction on safety of the railway track after Balasore Train Disaster.
➡️ The Commercial Tax (CT) and Goods and Service Tax (GST) Enforcement team is conducting raid at a private company in the Manguli area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.
➡️Five people including two home guards were arrested for allegedly looting Rs. 1.15 lakh case from two people in Odisha’s Koraput district.
➡️Delhi youth stabbed to death, entire video captured on camera.
➡️The Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 5 kg of narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in Punjab.
➡️ Bollywood actress Kajol announces break from social media, says she’s facing ‘one of the toughest trials of her life’.
➡️Police in Las Vegas investigated multiple reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) sightings that occurred on the night of April 30.
➡️Five Arab citizens of Israel shot dead in a shooting in northern Israel amid mounting criticism over the government’s alleged inaction in addressing an “escalating crime” within Arab society.
