TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 09, 2023

➡️ Bahanaga High School in Balasore district, where the bodies of the train accident victims were kept, will undergo transformation under 5T initiative.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recommended Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari as the Higher Education Minister.

➡️Foul smell at Odisha train accident site was from rotten eggs and not from dead bodies said the search teams of NDRF and Railway.

➡️ Roop Narayan Sunkar, the Member (Infrastructure) Railway Board has issued a detailed instruction on safety of the railway track after Balasore Train Disaster.

➡️ The Commercial Tax (CT) and Goods and Service Tax (GST) Enforcement team is conducting raid at a private company in the Manguli area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

➡️Five people including two home guards were arrested for allegedly looting Rs. 1.15 lakh case from two people in Odisha’s Koraput district.

➡️Delhi youth stabbed to death, entire video captured on camera.

➡️The Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 5 kg of narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in Punjab.

➡️ Bollywood actress Kajol announces break from social media, says she’s facing ‘one of the toughest trials of her life’.

➡️Police in Las Vegas investigated multiple reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) sightings that occurred on the night of April 30.