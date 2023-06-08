TNI Evening News Headlines – June 08, 2023

➡️ Ajanta Circus returns to Bhubaneswar after 8 Years.

➡️ Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted for the next two days, informed the East Coast Railway.

➡️The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) informed vehicles without High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) will attract a hefty penalty.

➡️ One more arrested in Bhubaneswar for OTP Sharing Scam to Pakistani Intelligence.

➡️Jerry Douglas Nash, the Chairman FIDE Chess in Education Commission, conducted a Chess Trainers’ Seminar at Viswananthan Anand International Chess hall of KIIT University.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A 12-year-old minor boy found dead after being trapped in a pillar cavity on a bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas.

➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory to all ports in Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram to hoist the distant warnings.

➡️7 including two children killed as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh.

➡️India and the US will discuss ways to strengthen their strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit.

➡️Sonu Sood shared a dedicated helpline number, 9967567520, and encouraged affected victims of Odisha train tragedy to reach out to his team.

➡️The Ukrainian government allocated $41 million to provide drinking water to areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.