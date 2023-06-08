Father of Minor Wrestler Confesses to Filing False Sexual Harassment Complaint Against WFI Chief

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: In a surprising turn of events, the father of the minor wrestler confessed to deliberately filing a false police complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to the Press trust of India. This admission significantly weakens the case against Singh, who has been facing relentless protests and accusations of sexual harassment by wrestlers for the past six months. The complaint had also led to an investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

In a conversation with the news agency PTI, the father said,” he is coming clean now because it’s better truth comes out now and not in court” He explained that the government had initiated interactions and promised a fair inquiry into his daughter’s defeat in the Asian U17 championship trials the previous year. Feeling obligated to rectify his mistake, he decided to provide a detailed explanation for their animosity towards Singh, who has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual harassment, including those made by the minor.

The animosity between the two parties’ traces back to the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow, where the minor wrestler lost the final and missed out on selection for the Indian team. The father blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee’s decision that led to his daughter’s defeat. Filled with rage over the apparent waste of his child’s year-long hard work, he decided to seek revenge by filing the false police complaint.