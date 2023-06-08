Ajanta Circus returns to Bhubaneswar after 8 Years

Ajanta Circus has returned to Bhubaneswar after a long gap of 8 years. This time, it’s accompanied by a slew of stunning performances. Because the concerts do not include animal or avian performances, the mainstays are spectacular Russian rope items and jaw-dropping gymnastic items by foreigners.

According to Sanjit Ghoshal, the manager of Ajanta Circus, the first show will take place on Thursday and will run for 40 days.

The shows will be held at the Unit 3 Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar.

The circus will run for two and a half hours. Every day, there will be 30 to 32 items. The ticket rices are in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 300. And the show times are 1 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM.”