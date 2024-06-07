TNI Evening News Headlines – June 07, 2024

➡️At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi says Lord Jagannath is the God of the poor. Odisha will be one of the growth engines of the country in the next 25 years.
➡️73% of newly elected MLAs in Odisha are ‘crorepatis’.
➡️Similipal Tiger Reserve to remain closed for visitors till September 30 for the regular management practice of the Tiger Reserve.
➡️Khordha MLA-elect Prashant Jagadev granted interim bail for 3 days – June 9, 10, 11.
➡️Odisha Congress expelled former Cuttack Dist party President Manas Chaudhary from the party for ‘anti-party’ activities.
➡️PM Modi gets big endorsement from N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar at NDA Parliamentary Party Meet.
➡️PM Narendra Modi meets Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, at the latter’s residence in Delhi before staking claim as PM for third time.
➡️Bodies of 9 Karnataka trekkers who died in Uttarakhand reach Bengaluru.
➡️Money laundering case: Enforcement Directorate files its reply on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea and opposed the bail plea.
➡️Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days: NDA.
➡️Delhi excise policy CBI case: Rouse Avenue court extends the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till June 21.
➡️Sensex hits all-time high as RBI raises GDP growth projection.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves have jumped to an all-time high of USD 651.5 billion as of May 31: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
