Nitish, Naidu endorse Modi as their Leader; NDA United

TNI Bureau: Bihar CM & JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed Narendra Modi as their leader as the NDA allies got united during the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, the leaders of NDA allies garland Narendra Modi after elected him as Leader of the BJP, leader of NDA parliamentary party and leader of the Lok Sabha. Naidu proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country while Nitish supported the proposal.

“We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for 3 months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He started and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had 3 public meetings and 1 big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said.

“NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years as he has a vision and zeal, and executes all his policies with a true spirit,” he added.

Nitish Kumar also pledged his support to Modi saying that he and his party would always be with the government. “It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be taking oath as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you… We will all work together under your leadership,” indianexpress.com quoted Nitish as saying.

The Bihar CM also lashed out at the opposition, saying that they (opposition) had done nothing for the country and the state and I feel that the next time you (Modi) come back to power, they will not win any of the seats they did this time.

Likewise, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also hailed Modi saying, that Modi ji you truly inspire the nation and as long as you are the Prime Minister of this country, our country will never bow down to anyone.