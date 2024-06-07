100-Word Insight: Odds in Favour of Dharmendra Pradhan

While BJP received a historic mandate in Odisha in 2024, all eyes are on the party’s CM face, which will be announced in a day or two. The central leaders have been brainstorming to give Odisha a strong CM.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with a long organisational and administrative experience, has emerged as the front-runner to occupy the coveted post that BJP got by ending 24-year-long rule of Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.

Although many other names are doing the round, Dharmendra may get the nod to handle this transition, keep BJP flock intact and thwart the BJD revival and bounce-back plan.