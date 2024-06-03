TNI Evening News Headlines – June 03, 2024

➡️Governor Raghubar Das dissolved the Odisha Legislative Assembly following a recommendation of the State Cabinet.
➡️Odisha is facing a severe heat wave. 26 heatstroke deaths reported so far in Odisha. Of these, 20 alone were from Rourkela in Sundargarh district.
➡️Monsoon likely to hit Odisha in 4-5 days: IMD.
➡️Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee released the OJEE 2024 results today.
➡️Elaborate arrangements made for vote counting tomorrow; no mobile phones to be allowed inside counting centres.
➡️India created a World record of 642 million voters including 312 million women voters.
➡️Seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cash, freebies, drugs and liquor, were made as compared to Rs 3,500 crore in 2019.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir hits record high voter turnout with an overall 58.58% polling.
➡️Bodies of 2 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered in Pulwama.
➡️Ex-BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under OSA for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI.
➡️A fire broke out in three coaches of Taj Express in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Monday. No injuries have been reported so far.
➡️Telugu actor Hema, who had earlier tested positive for consumption of drugs, was arrested on Monday.
➡️After Maldives ban entry of Israelis, Israel Embassy asks citizens to explore Indian beaches.
➡️Sensex, Nifty at all-time high as Exit Polls predict BJP win.
➡️Islamabad High Court acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cypher case.
➡️China’s newly appointed Consul General Xu Wei arrives in Kolkata.
