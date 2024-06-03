India create Record in 2024 General Elections: CEC

TNI Bureau: India has created a world record during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, exercising their franchises, informed, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

The CEC along with other officials gave a standing ovation to all voters especially Women Voters who participated enthusiastically in the elections while addressing a press briefing today.

They also conveyed a special thanks to the sincere efforts of all our security forces & civilian polling staff due to which Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest voter turnout in the last four decades with an overall 58.58 per cent polling.

General Elections 2024 – At A Glance:

• Over 64.2 crore voters cast their votes – 31.2 crore women. A World Record.

• Over Rs 10,000 cash seizure (thrice of 2019), Rs 4391 crore drug seizure reported.

• No Maoist violence during the entire poll process.

• Over 4.56 lakh violations received on cVigil during MCC period.

• Repolling declines significantly – only 39 cases (25 in Manipur & Arunachal) as compared to 540 in 2019.

• Voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir is highest in the last 4 decades at 58.58 per cent overall and 51.05 per cent in the Valley.

• Nearly four lakh vehicles, 135 special trains and 1,692 air sorties were used for conducting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

• Over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the electoral exercise.

• Notices were issued to top leaders, and FIRs were filed against many and top officials transferred to sanitise the poll process.