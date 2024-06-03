Odisha reports 74.51% polling percentage in 2024

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 74.51% polling percentage in 2024 General election, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

According to the ECI, the State’s polling percentage (74.51%) increases slightly in comparison to the 2019 election, during which the voting percentage was 73.29%.

It is to be noted here that the elections on 147 Assembly seats were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections for 21 seats in the state. The twin elections were conducted simultaneously in four phases – May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The counting of votes is slated to take place tomorrow following which results will be announced. However, the exit polls of several media houses have shown a big gain for BJP in Odisha- both in Lok Sabha seats and Assembly seats. Some even have predicted 18-20 MP seats and 60-80 MLA seats for the saffron party.

Below is the list of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and the voter turnout recorded in their respective phases:

First phase election on May 13

Berhampur: 65.41%

Kalahandi: 77.90%

Nabarangpur: 82.16%

Koraput: 77.43%

Second phase election on May 20:

Aska: 62.67%

Bargarh: 79.78%

Balangir: 77.52%

Kandhamal: 74.16%

Sundargarh:73.02%

Third phase election on May 25

Sambalpur: 79.50%

Keonjhar: 78.97%

Dhenkanal: 78.01%

Cuttack: 71.20%

Puri: 75.43%

Bhubaneswar: 64.49%

Fourth phase election on June 1: