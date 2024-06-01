Beetle Vine Themed Polling Station installed in Kakatpur

TNI Puri: The Election Commission of Odisha has made elaborate arrangement for the fourth and final election being held at six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies under them.

Apart from all the necessary arrangement for the voting, the poll panel also has taken steps to beautify the polling booths with an aim to attract the voters. It has decorated some polling booths with certain themes. One such unique polling station was seen at Kakatpur in Puri district.

The polling booth in Kakatapur has been decorated with a beetle vine theme to celebrate the vital local economic activity. “Cast your vote in a setting that honors our community’s heritage,” appealed the CEO Odisha while sharing some images of the booth on its X handle.

Meanwhile, the beetle vine themed polling station has now become a centre of attraction in Kakatpur area.

It is to be noted here voting for six Lok Sabha seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur – and 42 Assembly constituencies under them is being held today.

A total of 99,61,000 voters are slated to exercise their votes at 10,882 booths and will decide the fate of 66 Lok Sabha candidates and 394 MLA candidates.