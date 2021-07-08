Dharmendra Pradhan takes charge as Education Minister

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the longest serving Petroleum Minister of India, in his previous portfolio, took charge as the new Education Minister of India. Dharmendra became the first Odia to assume charge of the high profile Education Ministry (previously known as HRD).

After taking charge, Dharmendra tweeted PM Narendra Modi’s words – “Higher Education sector needs to be viewed as a long-term social investment for promotion of quality, affordable and value-based education”.

“Guided by PM @narendramodi’s vision, we are committed to work with a forward-thinking attitude in inculcating a culture of innovation, encouraging research, entrepreneurship, incubation centres and developing futuristic solutions in higher education for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he tweeted.

He also took charge of another Ministry – Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi interacted with Directors of centrally-funded technical institutions IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

“It is a matter of immense pride that PM @narendramodi has entrusted me and the new team with the important responsibility of working on the education, skill development & entrepreneurship landscape as well as on encouraging research & innovation for India’s unhindered progress,” tweeted Dharmendra.

“With the introduction of #NEP, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India. We are committed to make students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society”, he added.

“I am confident that under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi and the support of our academic institutions, we will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment & making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary and at par with global standards”, tweeted Dharmendra.

Some Prominent Education (HRD) Ministers of India in the Past:

➡️ Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (1947-1958)

➡️ Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (1966-1967)

➡️ Siddhartha Shankar Ray (1971-1972)

➡️ Dr. Karan Singh (1979-1980)

➡️ Shankarrao Chavan (1980-1981)

➡️ Sheila Kaul (1981-1984)

➡️ K. C. Pant (1984-1985)

➡️ P. V. Narasimha Rao (1985-1988 & 1994-1995)

➡️ V. P. Singh (1989-1990)

➡️ Arjun Singh (1991-1994 & 2004-2009)

➡️ Madhavrao Scindia (1995-1996)

➡️ S. R. Bommai (1996-1998)

➡️ Murli Manohar Joshi (1998-2004)