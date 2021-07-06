TNI Evening News Headlines – July 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 317 more COVID positive cases & 331 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 243 local contact cases and 74 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3258 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 897362.

➡️ Lord Jagannath and his siblings fully recovered from ailment today after staying in ‘Anasara Ghara’ for 15 days.

➡️ Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb will perform Chhera Panhara ritual during Ratha Jatra.

➡️ Pravat Ranjan Beuria appoints new Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Cuttack today experienced acute water logging conditions after heavy downpour.

➡️ High level clearance committee headed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves 5 mega steel projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore. Steel-making capacity to be doubled.

➡️ Odisha denies permission to Andhra Pradesh to publish Vamsadhara Tribunal verdict in Gazette Notification as a special leave petition is pending before the Supreme Court.

➡️ Bhimatangi Murder Case: Mother of accused Jagannath Pradhan reveals her son and deceased Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo were in a relationship before her marriage.

India News

➡️ JEE Mains 2021 to be conducted from July 20th to 25th and July 27th to August 2nd, 2021. JEE Main exam Session 3 will be conducted from 20th July to 25th July. The fourth session of JEE exams will be held from 27th July to August 2nd.

➡️ Union Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place at 6 PM tomorrow.

➡️ 2 Army jawans arrested in Punjab for pying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. shared photos of over 900 classified documents with a cross-border drug smuggler who passed them on to Pakistani intelligence officers.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russian Federation from July 7-9, 2021.

➡️ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi amid infighting in state Congress unit.

➡️ India’s 1st FASTag/UPI-Based Cashless Parking Launched In Delhi.

➡️ KGF Chapter 2 Likely To Be Released On September 9.

➡️ Gold gains Rs 389 to Rs 46,762 per 10 gram, silver jumps Rs 397 to Rs 69105 per kilogram.

➡️ Indian cricketers to be administered second dose of vaccine on July 7 and 9.

➡️ Sprinter Hima Das to miss her first Olympics due to injury prior to the qualifications in 100 m and 200 m events.

World News

➡️ No survivors were found after a plane with 28 passengers on-board crashed in Russia.

➡️ Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries.

➡️ Death count in US building collapse rises to 28 as search work resume.

➡️ India has administered over 357 million Covid vaccine doses till now.