Odia Girl Shreya becomes Finalist in South Korean Girl Group ‘Blackswan’

Shreya is one among the 23 finalists selected by DR Music

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odia Girl Shreya becomes Finalist in South Korean Girl Group 'Blackswan'
155

TNI Bureau:  Shreya Lenka, 17-year-old from a small town of Odisha is on her way to become India’s first K-Pop Idol.

In one-of-a-kind global audition conducted by K-Pop Entertainment company DR Music, 23 girls from across the World have been selected out of which one girl would get the golden ticket to become the fifth member of K-Pop girl group Blackswan, a South Korean girl group. Shreya is one among the 23 finalists selected by DR Music as her name was announced in a Live Youtube chat video streamed on 3 July 2021.

Blackswan group had 5 members originally but an idol left the group last year which prompted DR Music to hold a global audition.

The K-Pop group is globally acclaimed for its international artists apart from Korean idols as members like Fatou, a Senegalese vocalist/rapper and Leia, a Brazilian-Japanese singer. Since, the pandemic has restricted physical audition process, the auditions were held online.

Born in the steel city of Rourkela in the year, 2003, she combines a rare talent in Yoga, Odishi and other modern forms in contemporary modern dances and has proven that her age is hardly a barrier in overcoming all the hurdles to become number one in all fields.

Related Posts

#MeetTheMasters – Octogenarian Ganeswar Mahapatra

#MeetTheMasters – Jagannath Maharana, Chief Blacksmith

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her first guru- Madan Mohan Purthy- is a noted choreographer of Rourkela with stints in working with the noted and best choreographers of the nation.

She has also a golden voice, while she can cast spells on the audience with her moves in traditional and other modern dances.

Shreya is a trained dancer and yoga enthusiast and has won awards in National and regional level competitions.

With an aims to become a global pop artist, she started taking Hindustani Classical lessons last year to improve on her vocal skills.

Odia Girl Shreya becomes Finalist in South Korean Girl Group 'Blackswan'

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.