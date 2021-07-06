Odia Girl Shreya becomes Finalist in South Korean Girl Group ‘Blackswan’

TNI Bureau: Shreya Lenka, 17-year-old from a small town of Odisha is on her way to become India’s first K-Pop Idol.

In one-of-a-kind global audition conducted by K-Pop Entertainment company DR Music, 23 girls from across the World have been selected out of which one girl would get the golden ticket to become the fifth member of K-Pop girl group Blackswan, a South Korean girl group. Shreya is one among the 23 finalists selected by DR Music as her name was announced in a Live Youtube chat video streamed on 3 July 2021.

Blackswan group had 5 members originally but an idol left the group last year which prompted DR Music to hold a global audition.

The K-Pop group is globally acclaimed for its international artists apart from Korean idols as members like Fatou, a Senegalese vocalist/rapper and Leia, a Brazilian-Japanese singer. Since, the pandemic has restricted physical audition process, the auditions were held online.

Born in the steel city of Rourkela in the year, 2003, she combines a rare talent in Yoga, Odishi and other modern forms in contemporary modern dances and has proven that her age is hardly a barrier in overcoming all the hurdles to become number one in all fields.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her first guru- Madan Mohan Purthy- is a noted choreographer of Rourkela with stints in working with the noted and best choreographers of the nation.

She has also a golden voice, while she can cast spells on the audience with her moves in traditional and other modern dances.

Shreya is a trained dancer and yoga enthusiast and has won awards in National and regional level competitions.

With an aims to become a global pop artist, she started taking Hindustani Classical lessons last year to improve on her vocal skills.