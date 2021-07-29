TNI Evening News Headlines – July 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 353 more COVID positive cases & 253 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 274 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2039 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 953088.

➡️ Odisha born IPS officer NDRF DG Satya Pradhan Given additional charge of Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘One Nation One Ration’ initiative, to be available at 10,578 Fair Price Shops; people from Odisha living outside will & people from other States living in Odisha to get ration.

➡️ IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand between July 29-31.

➡️ 2008 Kandhamal violence: 24 persons sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine each.

India News

➡️ Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui was brutally murdered by Taliban: Report.

➡️ Death toll rises to 213 due to flood/heavy rainfall in various places of Maharashtra.

➡️ Government of India announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for economically weaker section (EWS) in medical courses.

➡️ 5 more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala; taking the total number of cases to 61 in the State.

➡️ Kerala reports 22,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Assam Government issues advisory requesting people of Assam not to travel to Mizoram.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has surpassed 45.55 crore (45,55,02,438). Nearly 47 lakh (46,52,914) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm.

➡️ Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to 26th January Delhi violence accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: MC Mary Kom bows out after defeat to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia.

➡️ SLvIND 3rd T20: India win the toss, opt to bat first at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three-match series is level at 1-1.

World News

➡️ Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after massive 8.2 Quake jolts State.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom slams International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force for ‘poor judging’, says can’t believe I’ve lost.

➡️ WHO sounds fresh alarm, reports ‘sharp’ increase in global COVID-19 deaths between July 19-25.

➡️ UK lifts quarantine for US, EU travellers; India still on red list.