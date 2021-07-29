TNI Evening News Headlines – July 29, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 29, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha born IPS officer NDRF DG Satya Pradhan Given additional charge of Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 353 more COVID positive cases & 253 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 274 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2039 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 953088.

➡️ Odisha born IPS officer NDRF DG Satya Pradhan Given additional charge of Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘One Nation One Ration’ initiative, to be available at 10,578 Fair Price Shops; people from Odisha living outside will & people from other States living in Odisha to get ration.

➡️ IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand between July 29-31.

➡️ 2008 Kandhamal violence: 24 persons sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine each.

India News

➡️ Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui was brutally murdered by Taliban: Report.

➡️ Death toll rises to 213 due to flood/heavy rainfall in various places of Maharashtra.

➡️ Government of India announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for economically weaker section (EWS) in medical courses.

➡️ 5 more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala; taking the total number of cases to 61 in the State.

➡️ Kerala reports 22,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Assam Government issues advisory requesting people of Assam not to travel to Mizoram.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has surpassed 45.55 crore (45,55,02,438). Nearly 47 lakh (46,52,914) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm.

➡️ Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to 26th January Delhi violence accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: MC Mary Kom bows out after defeat to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia.

➡️ SLvIND 3rd T20: India win the toss, opt to bat first at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three-match series is level at 1-1.

World News

➡️ Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after massive 8.2 Quake jolts State.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom slams International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force for ‘poor judging’, says can’t believe I’ve lost.

➡️ WHO sounds fresh alarm, reports ‘sharp’ increase in global COVID-19 deaths between July 19-25.

➡️ UK lifts quarantine for US, EU travellers; India still on red list.

