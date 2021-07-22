100-Word Edit: Scare the Media & Rule

From Delhi to to Kendrapara – media remains under tremendous pressure. While ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ and ‘Bharat Samachar’ were subjected to Income Tax raids across the country, a woman cop assaulted a Web Portal journalist in Kendrapara in full public view using abusive language.

At the national level, the journalists fought back instead of lying low. And, in Kendrapara, the journalists showed unity to lock up 5 MLAs of the district, seeking accountability.

In Naveen era, the officers and cops have become more powerful. Kendrapara Journalists have sought to break that notion. Will it set a new precedent? Let’s wait and watch!