TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2917 new Covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 4.34%. 3265 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Odisha has ramped up testing to control Covid menance. 71,554 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4154.

While situation has improved in Khordha district, which is now in Green Zone with less than 5% TPR, there is no respite for both Cuttack and Khordha in terms of daily positive cases.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2917

🔶 New Deaths – 45

🔶 New Recoveries – 3265

🔶 Samples Tested – 71,554 (74,225 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 4.08% (4.34% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (549), Cuttack (422), Balasore (237), Jajpur (218), Mayurbhanj (165), Bhadrak (163), Puri (132), Jagatsinghpur (119),

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (9), Bargarh (5), Cuttack (5), Dhenkanal (4), Sambalpur (3), Sonepur (3), Sundargarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,39,79,649

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 919,026

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 884,262

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 30,557

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4154