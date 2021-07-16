TNI Evening News Headlines – July 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 311 more COVID positive cases & 235 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 229 local contact cases and 82 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2317 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 925526.

➡️ Odisha CM seeks 95% vaccine allocation for the State Govt.

➡️ Odisha Government offices to function with full strength of employees from July 16. All State Government offices shall remain closed on Saturdays.

➡️ Timeline for various certificate services and disposal of uncontested mutation cases has been reduced significantly following principles of 5T.

➡️ 3 lodges sealed in Puri following violation of curfew restrictions imposed during Ratha Jatra.

➡️ Low Pressure area near Odisha Coast on July 21.

India News

➡️ Danish Siddiqui, Pulitzer-winning Reuters photojournalist from India, killed on duty in Afghanistan. Body of Danish Siddiqui handed over by Taliban to International Committee of Red Cros.

➡️ 8 bodies have been recovered from the well in which several people fell while trying to rescue a teenager in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Delhi Assembly session to begin on July 29.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government extends lockdown till July 31 with few more relaxations.

➡️ Flight instructor dead, trainee injured in chopper crash in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

➡️ Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in Kerala on July 18, 19 & 20 as part of Bakrid.

➡️ Sensex slips 18.79 pts to end at 53,140.06; Nifty edges 0.80 pts lower at 15,923.40.

World News

➡️ Russian plane with at least 13 people on board goes missing in Siberia; All passengers survive after the plane makes hard landing in Siberia.

➡️ No scientific proof to show COVID 3rd Wave will impact kids: Experts.

➡️ 17 confirmed dead in collapse of hotel in Eastern China.

➡️ ICC T20 World Cup Groups Announced; India, Pakistan in same pool.