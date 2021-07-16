Odisha CM seeks 95% vaccine allocation for the State Govt

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought 95% vaccine allocation for the State. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other State Chief Ministers today, the Naveen raised the issue of vaccination in Odisha.

The CM said that Odisha Government had written to the Government of India to increase the allocation to the State Government to 95% and reduce the allocation to private hospitals to 5%. This will help us in increasing the pace of vaccination in the State.

Voicing concerns over the possible third wave of Covid 19 and its impact on children, Naveen proposed prioritisation of vaccines for the age group- 12-18 years and roll out of the same at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha has been performing very well in vaccination and our wastage is among the lowest in the country. However, due to low presence of private hospitals in the State, the lifting of the vaccines from the 25% quota has been less.

It is worthwhile to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to discuss Covid related situation. They briefed about the progress of vaccination and steps that are being taken to contain the spread of the virus in their States. They also provided feedback about the vaccination strategy.