TNI Evening News Headlines – July 12, 2023

➡️ 5T Secretary V. K. Pandian today visited Dhenkanal District to review the progress of various developmental work in the district.
➡️Odisha to conduct digital crop survey. In first phase, the survey will be conducted in four districts – Nuapada, Nayagarh, Deogarh and Bhadrak.
➡️Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to 22 States for disaster relief including 707.60 crore for Odisha.
➡️7 railway staff suspended in connection with Odisha train tragedy.
➡️J&K: 5 Lashkar Terrorist associates arrested in Budgam.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Poll violence death toll rises to 42.
➡️Delhi: Water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 207.89 meters 8 pm.
➡️Congress appoints MP Deepak Baij as President of party’s Chhattisgarh unit.
➡️Aam Aadmi Party appoints Prithvi Reddy as National Joint Secretary.
➡️SpiceJet to get Rs 500 crore from promoter Ajay Singh.
➡️West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India in first Test match.
➡️Retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June 2023 from 4.31% in May 2023: Government of India.
➡️India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav wins women’s 49kg Gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.
➡️G7 members to announce long-term security deal for Ukraine.
