TNI Evening News Headlines – July 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 271 more COVID positive cases & 283 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 203 local contact cases and 68 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2937 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 915400.

➡️ All three chariots of Trinity reach Gundicha Temple in Puri.

➡️ Extended version of Indo-Russian joint venture supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ test fired off Odisha coast at 10:15 AM today. Developed by Brahmos Aerospace missile can strike targets 450 km away.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone for Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care & Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ ASI to laser scan Puri Jagannath Temple during the 9-day Ratha Jatra festival when the deities will travel out of the temple.

India News

➡️ NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).

➡️ 38 people killed in lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ 23 people killed and 27 injured in lightning strike in Rajasthan on Sunday.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur regarding the flash flood following heavy rains.

➡️ Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13. RTPCR test is not mandatory.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ UP IAS officer Divyanshu Patel, who hit journalist, makes peace with victim by offering sweets.

➡️ Lucknow University adds concepts related to Covid-19 in undergraduate courses.

➡️ Bombay High Court reservs its order on Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking quashing of CBI FIR against him.

➡️ Bihar: Colleges reopen in Patna after dip in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Flipkart Raises $3.6 Billion, Valuation Surges To $37.6 Billion

➡️ Retail inflation stands at 6.26% in June compared to 6.30% in May, Industrial production rises 29.3% in the month of May: Government of India.

➡️ Sensex ends 13.50 pts lower at 52,372.69; Nifty up marginally 2.80 pts at 15,692.60.

➡️ Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 74.58 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ 40 Taliban Militants killed in Afghan Airstrikes.

➡️ Sher Bahadur Deuba to take oath as the next Prime Minister of Nepal tomorrow.

➡️ Australia’s Delta Variant outbreak worsens despite Sydney Lockdown.

➡️ Florida condo collapse: 90 confirmed deaths, 31 still missing, says Mayor.