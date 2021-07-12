Ratha Jatra 2021: Chariots of holy Trinity reach Gundicha Temple

TNI Bureau: The chariots of holy trinity — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached at the Sri Gundicha temple in Puri on Monday evening amid religious fervour.

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, Taladhwaja, first reached at Gundicha temple followed by Devi Subhadra’s Debadalan. At the end, Lord Jagannath’s chariot reached the Mausima Temple at 5.45 PM.

All 3 chariots of Trinity parked at Saradha Bali in front of Gundicha temple.

Like last year, the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees in the holy city.

Hundreds of servitors and police personnel pulled the chariots of three deities following the Supreme Court’s direction.

The deities will stay at Gundicha Temple with their Mausi Maa (Maternal Aunt) till the Bahuda Jatra on July 20, 2021.