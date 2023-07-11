TNI Evening News Headlines – July 11, 2023

➡️Smoke found in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.
➡️Odisha Government announces to provide school uniforms to Class 9 and 10 students.
➡️School & Mass Education Department approved the creation of 902 new teaching and non-teaching posts in 106 recently upgraded higher secondary schools across Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government decided to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to needy ST/SC students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing general degree courses in any government institution in the state from this year.
➡️The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded. India’s much-awaited Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2.35 p.m.
➡️India home to the second-largest Muslim population in the World. No religion is under threat in India”: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar likely to share stage at Lokmanya Tilak Award event on August 1 in Pune. PM Modi to be conferred 41st Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
Related Posts
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 50th GST Council Meeting in New Delhi. 28% tax will be levied on online gaming, horse racing and casinos which will be taxed at full face value.
➡️IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand.
➡️Mangaluru-Dubai Air India flight delayed by 12 hours due to a technical snag.
➡️NIA raids 5 locations in three districts in Kashmir against newly floated Pakistan-backed terror outfits.
➡️Elina Svitolina stuns Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon Semi-finals.
➡️Five dead, one missing in Nepal helicopter crash.
Comments are closed.