TNI Evening News Headlines – July 11, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Smoke found in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.
➡️Odisha Government announces to provide school uniforms to Class 9 and 10 students.
➡️School & Mass Education Department approved the creation of 902 new teaching and non-teaching posts in 106 recently upgraded higher secondary schools across Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government decided to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to needy ST/SC students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing general degree courses in any government institution in the state from this year.
➡️The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded. India’s much-awaited Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2.35 p.m.
➡️India home to the second-largest Muslim population in the World. No religion is under threat in India”: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar likely to share stage at Lokmanya Tilak Award event on August 1 in Pune. PM Modi to be conferred 41st Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
Related Posts

Several States protest move to bring GST network within…

Congress attacks BJP Govt after Delhi Police verified…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 50th GST Council Meeting in New Delhi. 28% tax will be levied on online gaming, horse racing and casinos which will be taxed at full face value.
➡️IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand.
➡️Mangaluru-Dubai Air India flight delayed by 12 hours due to a technical snag.
➡️NIA raids 5 locations in three districts in Kashmir against newly floated Pakistan-backed terror outfits.
➡️Elina Svitolina stuns Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon Semi-finals.
➡️Five dead, one missing in Nepal helicopter crash.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.