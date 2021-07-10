TNI Evening News Headlines – July 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 314 more COVID positive cases & 330 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 249 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3120 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 909639.

➡️ Registration for procurement of Kharif paddy to commence from July 15 & continue till Aug 16. Old registrations will not be renewed & farmers will have to make new registration for selling their crops. Help desks to be set up at societies for welfare of farmers.

➡️ 65 platoons of police to be deployed in Puri during Ratha Jatra 2021.

➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET-2021): Application Date for Teacher Eligibility Test extended till July 18.

➡️ Two SOG jawans injured in gunfight with Maoists in Boudh-Kandhamal border are being air-lifted by DG Abhay; their condition is stated to be stable.

➡️ Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal; Heavy Rains likely in Odisha till July 15: IMD.

➡️ Orissa High Court appoints Retd District Judge A.B.S. Naidu to probe treatment negligence of Covid Patientsat VIMSAR, Burla.

➡️ 1180 Kg Cannabis worth Rs 1 Crore seized by Chandrapur police in Rayagada district.

India News

➡️ 3 Terrorist of LeT outfit shot dead by Security Forces in Anantnag encounter.

➡️ Doyen of Ayurveda Dr P K Warrier dies at 100.

➡️ Major maoist attack foiled in Jharkhand, 40 Kg IED detected in Giridih district.

➡️ 11 J&K Government employees including 2 teachers from Anantnag sacked for terror links.

➡️ Kerala: Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees from July 17 to 21 for monthly puja.

➡️ Kerala reports 14,087 new COVID cases.

➡️ Tripura Government extends Covid curfew till July 17.

➡️ India vs Sri Lanka series rescheduled, 1st ODI to be played on July 18

World News

➡️ Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova by 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title

➡️ Another 32,367 COVID-19 infections and 34 deaths were reported across the UK in the latest 24-hour period.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar calls on President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

➡️ WHO is likely to take decision on Emergency use Listing of Bharat Biotech’s COVID19 vaccine Covaxin in 4-6 weeks.