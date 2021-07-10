Ratha Jatra: Odisha youth makes 5.6 inch model of Jagannath Temple

TNI Bureau: As Odisha prepares for the annual Ratha Yatra festival of Trinity, a youth from Brahmapur, Dilip Moharana (18) made a 5.6 inch model of Jagannath Temple.

The miniature Srimandir of lord Jagannath and siblings consist of Meghanada pacheri, Jagmohan Bhogo Mandap and Nila Chakra of the Jagannath Temple.

He took more than a month to complete this wooden structure.

Dilip is currently pursuing +3 1st year in commerce at Khallikote University in Ganjam District and he wishes to present this design to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.