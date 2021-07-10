Odisha artist creates ‘Taladhwaja’ by using 10220 Matchsticks

The height of the model is 32 inch and width is 14 inch. It took him 11 days to complete the work of art.

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Ahead of the world-famous Ratha Jatra, Puri based artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has created a miniature model of Lord Balabhadra’s Chariot Taladhwaja by using 10,220 match sticks.

The chariot consists of lord Balabhadra’s idol along with his sarathi, parrots, wheels, horses and other such artifacts which are actually present in the Taladhwaja.

Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a native of Puri’s Kumbharpada is an exceptionally talented artist who is famous for making miniatures using matchsticks. He is a student of Plus III 2nd year Science.

Puri based artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo

