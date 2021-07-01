TNI Evening News Headlines – July 1, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 1, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Governor Prf. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the renovated Raj Bhavan in Puri
149

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 341 more COVID positive cases & 363 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 282 local contact cases and 59 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3457 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 880997.

➡️ Annual Matriculation examinations will begin from July 30, 2021 and end on August 5, 2021 in Odisha.

➡️ Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for pregnant women to begin in Odisha soon.

➡️ Odisha Governor Prf. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the renovated Raj Bhavan in Puri.

➡️ International Media lauds Odisha’s massive Mission to supply Medical Oxygen and save lives amid COVID Second Wave. #Odisha Govt has dispatched more than 28,000 tonnes of medical oxygen to 17 states in 2 months.

➡️ Former VC of North Odisha University, Prof. Sanghamitra Mohanty succumbs to COVID-19.

➡️ Sukanta Kumar Panda, retired Deputy Director (Ex-PRO to Odisha Chief Minister) has been appointed as OSD for a period of 1 year.

➡️ All departments of Odisha Govt & sub-ordinate offices in the State shall function with at least 50% strength of employees till July 15. Employees, who have been fully vaccinated, to attend office mandatorily

➡️ Odisha recorded OGST collection of Rs 858.83 crore during June.

India News

➡️ Expert panel allows Dr Reddy’s to submit Russian trial data for nod to Sputnik Light.

Related Posts

‘Free Tibet’ protests rock New Delhi

Matric Exams in Odisha to be held Offline from July 30;…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delhi Government waives 2 month-licence fee for bars in hotels, restaurants closed due to lockdown during second wave of Covid pandemic.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage reaches nearly 34 crore (33,96,28,356), till 7 pm today. More than 38.17 lakh doses administered today.

➡️ PM Modi addresses Doctors on National Doctors Day.

➡️ Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi, approver in PNB scam case, remits Rs 17.25 crore to Government of India: ED.

➡️ The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust gives clean chit to trustees in purchase of land for the temple project.

➡️ Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR or One-Dose Vaccine Certificate mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,868 new Covid cases, 124 deaths and 11,564 recoveries today.

➡️ Till now, 13 people have been arrested in the Mumbai fake vaccine case.

➡️ Monsoon rainfall likely to be normal across country in July: IMD.

World News

➡️ World Health Organisation (WHO) calls for price cut on drug for Covid-linked black fungus.

➡️ Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza makes winning return with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in women’s doubles Round 1.

➡️ UK opens new post-study work visa route for Indian students.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.