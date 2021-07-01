TNI Evening News Headlines – July 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 341 more COVID positive cases & 363 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 282 local contact cases and 59 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3457 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 880997.

➡️ Annual Matriculation examinations will begin from July 30, 2021 and end on August 5, 2021 in Odisha.

➡️ Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for pregnant women to begin in Odisha soon.

➡️ Odisha Governor Prf. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the renovated Raj Bhavan in Puri.

➡️ International Media lauds Odisha’s massive Mission to supply Medical Oxygen and save lives amid COVID Second Wave. #Odisha Govt has dispatched more than 28,000 tonnes of medical oxygen to 17 states in 2 months.

➡️ Former VC of North Odisha University, Prof. Sanghamitra Mohanty succumbs to COVID-19.

➡️ Sukanta Kumar Panda, retired Deputy Director (Ex-PRO to Odisha Chief Minister) has been appointed as OSD for a period of 1 year.

➡️ All departments of Odisha Govt & sub-ordinate offices in the State shall function with at least 50% strength of employees till July 15. Employees, who have been fully vaccinated, to attend office mandatorily

➡️ Odisha recorded OGST collection of Rs 858.83 crore during June.

India News

➡️ Expert panel allows Dr Reddy’s to submit Russian trial data for nod to Sputnik Light.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delhi Government waives 2 month-licence fee for bars in hotels, restaurants closed due to lockdown during second wave of Covid pandemic.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage reaches nearly 34 crore (33,96,28,356), till 7 pm today. More than 38.17 lakh doses administered today.

➡️ PM Modi addresses Doctors on National Doctors Day.

➡️ Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi, approver in PNB scam case, remits Rs 17.25 crore to Government of India: ED.

➡️ The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust gives clean chit to trustees in purchase of land for the temple project.

➡️ Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR or One-Dose Vaccine Certificate mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,868 new Covid cases, 124 deaths and 11,564 recoveries today.

➡️ Till now, 13 people have been arrested in the Mumbai fake vaccine case.

➡️ Monsoon rainfall likely to be normal across country in July: IMD.

World News

➡️ World Health Organisation (WHO) calls for price cut on drug for Covid-linked black fungus.

➡️ Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza makes winning return with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in women’s doubles Round 1.

➡️ UK opens new post-study work visa route for Indian students.