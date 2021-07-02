TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 3222 new Covid cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 4.34%. 3457 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Odisha has ramped up testing to control Covid menance. 74,225 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4109.

Situation continues to be grim in Khordha and Cuttack districts.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 2, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 3222

🔶 New Deaths – 46

🔶 New Recoveries – 3457

🔶 Samples Tested – 74,225 (74,000 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 4.34% (4.17% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Cuttack (619), Khordha (422), Jagatsinghpur (212), Balasore (208), Mayurbhanj (195), Jajpur (190), Puri (188), Kendrapara (179), Bhadrak (141), Nayagarh (114).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (9), Nayagarh (4), Puri (4), Sundargarh (4), Dhenkanal (3), Kendrapara (3), Ganjam (3), Cuttack (3), Sambalpur (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,39,08,095

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 916,109

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 880,997

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 30,950

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4109