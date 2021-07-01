‘Free Tibet’ protests rock New Delhi

Outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital, Tibetans in exile organised a protest against the Chinese Communist Party. The protestors, however, were subsequently apprehended by the police. On social media, images of Tibetans carrying placards and shouting slogans against the Chinese Communist Party appeared. Tibetans were also seen wearing masks depicting the Tibetan flag.



‘Free Tibet’ slogans were raised by several of the participants. The protestors, however, were quickly detained by officials. The protests take place before of the CCP’s centenary celebrations.



Several Tibetans have been imprisoned in Nagchu prefecture’s Driru County for interacting with Tibetans in exile, according to reports. This comes as the Communist Party of China (CCP) approaches its centennial celebrations.



According to Phayul, quoting human rights group Tibet Watch, a 44-year-old Gyajin, a father of three, was detained with others for the sole purpose of contacting exiled Tibetans. Furthermore, according to ANI, numerous Tibetan local sources are being closely monitored.



Furthermore, the Tibet Watch spokesperson highlighted that Beijing’s techniques have evolved into strategic policies, resulting in arbitrary arrests of Tibetan residents. The survey also said that the community is still hesitant to speak out about persecuted Tibetans for fear of retaliation. Those who can make contact, according to Phayul, are hesitant to speak about the sensitive situation in Driru County for fear of retaliation from their Tibetan family.

