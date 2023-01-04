TNI Evening News Headlines – January 4, 2023

➡️5G Services in Odisha from Tomorrow as Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch 5G services in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and several other towns tomorrow.
➡️Seniors thrash +2 Student in BJB Junior College, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government’s flagship programme ‘JAGA Mission’ won the prestigious Bronze World Habitat Award for the second time.
➡️Odisha Government announced to enhance the consolidated remuneration of the Medical College Teachers engaged in Govt MCH & Hospitals on contractual basis.
➡️PM Modi will chair the 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6th and 7th January.
➡️West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gets CRPF’s ‘Z+’ security.
➡️Four cases of Covid subvariant BF.7 found in West Bengal; all from US.
➡️Cricketer Rishabh Pant air-lifted to Mumbai hospital from Dehradun.
➡️Russia now says 89 killed in Ukraine attack, blames mobile phones.
