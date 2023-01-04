Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch 5G services in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: A couple of days after announcing, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch 5G services in different parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack tomorrow (January 5).

Vaishnaw will launch the 5G services in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the fist phase, two telecom companies Jio and Airtel will provide the 5G network in the areas. They have installed over 500 base transceiver stations to provide the new age telecom services.

Apart from launching the 5G services, the telecom Minister is also slated to dedicate 100 4G towers in rural areas of the state tomorrow.