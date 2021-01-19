TNI Evening News Headlines – January 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 5 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 1 quarantine, 4 local contact cases and 7 recoveries; taking the total positive cases to 31813 in the Capital City.

➡️ 250 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 330051.

➡️ High level team led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra & 5T Secretary VK Pandian visit to Sambalpur and Rourkela today to take stock of the development work of Maa Samaleshwari Temple & construction of largest hockey stadium in Rourkela.

➡️ 3884 contract teachers at various Government High Schools in Odisha made permanent.

➡️ 2nd consignment of Covid vaccine Covishield reaches Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government to appoint 2000 more MBBS, BDS doctors to give a boost to the healthcare system.

➡️ Utkal varsity authorities to clamp stricter rules; no one will be allowed inside the campus without university identity card.

India News

➡️ Number of people tested positive for new Coronavirus Strain rises to 114 in India: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Budget Session of Parliament will commence from January 29. Rajya Sabha will sit from 9am to 2pm and Lok Sabha will sit be from 4 pm to 9 pm.

➡️ Food subsidy at Parliament canteen has been completely removed, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

➡️ JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% eligibility criteria for admissions to NIT, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs.

➡️ Centre writes to WhatsApp CEO to withdraw proposed changes to privacy policy.

➡️ Only Kerala and Maharashtra have more than 50,000 active cases: Health Ministry.

➡️ 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till now.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release financial assistance of around Rs. 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under PMAY-G tomorrow.

➡️ Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to hit theatres on Eid 2021.

➡️ India win the fourth and final test match of the series against Australia, at The Gabba in Brisbane and retain Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

➡️ BCCI announces Rs 5 crore as team bonus for achieving ‘special moment for Indian cricket’ at #Gabba.

➡️ India’s squad for England: Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya return to action.