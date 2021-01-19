Team India hailed for DOMINANCE in Australia

Nation celebrates Victory of Team India

By Rahul Pathak
The determination and resilience showed by the Indian Cricket Team in the Border-Gavaskar test series 2020-21 has taken the world by storm. Entire cricketing fraternity, Bollywood celebrities, politicians, youth…everyone is in awe of the men in blue.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stole the show on Day 5 of the 4th test match with his well-planned knock of 89, which led to India winning by 3 wickets to win this series by 2-1. He won the Man of the Match award for his excellent knock under immense pressure.

This victory under the captaincy of India’s ace batsman Ajinkya Rahane will be remembered for a long time since most of the experienced players in the team was out of action after succumbing to different injuries. Also, Virat Kohli left the series midway to attend his pregnant wife when India slumped to 36 all out in the first Test match.

The win is historic as India became the first team to defeat Australia at The Gabba after a long time span of 32 years. Australia lost last time in 1988 when most of the players in the current Indian team were not even born. 

India retained their No. 1 position in the point table of Test Championship by winning this match. India also dethroned Australia to become No. 2 Team in the Test Rankings below New Zealand.

Twitter Goes Crazy

