Odisha COVID 19 Death Toll reaches 1900

Bhubaneswar: With one more Covid-19 death in Odisha in the last 24 hours, death toll in the State climbed to 1900, according to the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State.



“Regret to inform the demise of 52 year old male COVID positive patient of Bhubaneswar who was also a case of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and undergone renal transplantation.”



However, on Sunday, Odisha reported 183 new Covid cases out of which 106 from different quarantine centers and 77 detected from local contact tracing, pushed the tally to 333,310.



As many as 228 more people recovered from the disease taking the State’s recovery count to 329,546, confirmed the State I&PR Department.



Currently, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in the State stands at 2,039, the department added.