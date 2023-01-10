TNI Evening News Headlines – January 10, 2023

⏺️ DCP Cuttack shares birds eye view of entry gates and parking arrangement at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in view of the opening ceremony of Hockey Men’s World Cup Celebrations 2023.

⏺️ Commissionerate Police issues Advisory on regulation of Traffic in and around Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

⏺️ All Government offices and educational institutions in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area to remain closed in the second half (from 1:30PM) tomorrow.

⏺️ Contractual Labourer Killed after coming in contact with electric wire at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

⏺️ Enforcement against vehicles without HSRP will start from January 15 in Odisha.

⏺️ FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup Trophy received grand welcome in Baripada.

⏺️ The Kashmir Files is one of the 301 films that are “eligible” for the final nominations at the Oscars. 10 Indian films including RRR and Kantara are also in that list.

⏺️ Central Government re-appointed Dr Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor of RBI.

⏺️ DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 50 passengers at Bengaluru Airport.

⏺️ India vs Sri Lanka: Indian cricketer Umran Malik bowls at 156kph, rewrites records by breaking his own record.