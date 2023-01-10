HWC 2023 Opening Ceremony: Partial Holiday in Odisha Schools Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: In view of the grand opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Barabati, Odisha Government has declared partial holiday for all Government, Government aided and private educational institutions across the State tomorrow so that students will witness the live telecast of hockey.

All schools will be closed from 1 PM tomorrow.

Earlier, the district administration of Cuttack has also announced the closure of all Government and Private educational institutions in the district after 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) in view of the opening ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The grand opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup will be held at the iconic Barabati Stadium in the Millennium City.

All men’s hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.