Check Traffic Advisory for Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony

Cuttack: The Cuttack DCP office has issued a traffic advisory with places of parking vehicles for the inaugural ceremony of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack City tomorrow.

The traffic regulatory system will remain in force between 12 PM and till the end of the program or till the crowd is dispersed, said the office of DCP.

Here is the traffic advisory & parking spots for Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony:

• Vehicles coming on the Ring Road from the side of Maha Matha will be diverted to the right at the different three lanes before the Gadagadia Temple and will park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground. The car pass bearing vehicles will move towards Gada Gadeswar Temple (through) Bamboo Depo Gada and will park their vehicles at designated parking places.

• The four and three wheeler vehicles coming from Howrah Motor Chak and Mastan Dargha will take right from Grinnar Hotel towards the Ring Road and they will park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter directly towards “Akash Vani Kendra.”

• The vehicles having valid car pass issued by competent authority will move from Bamboo Depot towards Barabati Stadium.

• No vehicles shall be allowed from Chief Justice resident, CDMO office and Madhusudan Statue towards Barabati Stadium.

• No vehicles sall be allowed form fire office chhak towards Barabati Stadium via police reserve office. These vehicles will be allowed to park their vehicles at lower Bali Yatra Ground via Bauxibazar Chhak, Samaj Office Chhak, Chandi Chhak, Kanika Chhak & Biju Pattanaik Chhak.

• No vehicles shall be allowed directly towards Nariseva Sadan from Samaj Office Chhak. These vehicles will be permitted to park at Lower Bali Yatra ground by availing Mission Road, Chandi Chhak, Kanika Chhak & Biju Pattanaik Chhak.

• The vehicles coming from Stewart School side will not be allowed to proceed Barabati Stadium and these vehicles will go by availing Kala Bikash Kendra (KBK) Road.

• No vehicles shall be allowed from Chandi Chhak side to proceed towards Barabati Stadium and these vehicles will go by availing Convent School except vehicles pass bearing vehicles.

• The vehicles coming from Biju Patnaik Chak side will not be permitted to enter towards Barabati Stadium through the side of Dayashram Chhak. These vehicles will be parked at Lower Bali Yatra Ground through Ring Road by the side of Deer Park.

• No vehicles shall be allowed from Annad Bhawan Gada to Upper Bali Yatra Ground through Indoor Stadium. The only Cuttack Club pass bearing and local resident vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Gadachandi Mandira via indoor Stadium.

• The vehicles coming from Chahata Chhak will go straight through Ring Road towards Gadgadia Temple and park their vehicles at Lower Bali Yatra Ground.

• No vehicles shall be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Convent School, PHD Chhak, Kill Khana & Dayashram Chhak.