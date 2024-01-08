TNI Morning News Headlines – January 08, 2024

➡️The air quality in at least six urban areas of Odisha was categorised as very poor by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today. Balasore topped the chart with an AQI of 334.
➡️A boat in which the Union MoS for Fisheries Loganathan Murugan was travelling got stranded yesterday evening in the midst of Chilika lake.
➡️Annual bird census begins at Hirakud reservoir.
➡️Strike by Motor Transportation Workers’ Association causes fuel shortage at stations in Odisha.
➡️Delhi High Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s regular bail plea in Excise Policy money laundering case. The next date of hearing is January 29, 2024.
➡️Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat Government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state. All 11 will have to go back to jail.
➡️20 trains arriving late in Delhi today due to fog in several parts of India.
➡️Maldivian envoy summoned following India-Maldives diplomatic row.
➡️Sensex climbs 155.62 points to 72,181.77 in early trade; Nifty up 53.15 points to 21,763.95.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sheikh Hasina re-elected as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for fifth term.
➡️128 killed, 195 missing in Japan’s earthquake-hit Ishikawa prefecture.
➡️New York City Mayor Eric Adam and Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan attended the Mata ki Chowki celebration in New York.
➡️Israel claims that Hamas is using Made in China weapons.
➡️Golden Globes 2024: Lily Gladstone wins Best Female Actor for ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’.
