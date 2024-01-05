BJP speaks of ‘Odia Asmita’; targets 16+ Lok Sabha Seats

TNI Bureau: At the brainstorming meeting attended by central leaders BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal in Rourkela, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go aggressive to capture power in Odisha.

Senior BJP leaders Manmohan Samal and Aparajita Sarangi ruled out any alliance or understanding with any political parties and said that BJP would fight to win. “There will be no compromise with Odia Asmita or Swabhiman and it will be protected and secured,” BJP said.

The party has set a target of more than 16 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. In 2019, it had won 8 out of 21 seats. It is believed that the party has finalised a roadmap on how it will aggressively work on the public outreach as well as booth management across the state.

The Central leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanth will visit Odisha soon. Several other central leaders will visit each and every constituency and work on a mission mode to strengthen the party and win the trust of common people.