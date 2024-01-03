Odisha Govt hikes stipend of Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Medical Students

TNI Bureau: Considering the request of the students and taking into account the importance of health services being rendered by them, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved enhancement of stipend amount of the Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Medical Students.

During the recent visit of Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian to MKCG medical college, the students had requested him to enhance the stipend amount.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of Odisha in Health & Family Welfare Department is running different Degree and Diploma Courses such as BSc in Nursing, ANM course, Diploma in Pharmacy, M.Phil in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work in Government institutions.

After this enhancement, these students will get stipends per month in the following manner:

📌D.Pharma- Rs 500 (Earlier per month @ Rs 250/)

📌ANM- Rs 2000 (Earlier per month @ Rs 1000/)

📌BSc (N) Rs 5000 for internship (Earlier per month @ Rs 2500/)

📌M. Phil in Clinical Psychology -Rs 10,000 (Earlier per month @ Rs 7000/)

📌M.Phil in Psychatric Social Work- Rs 10,000 (Earlier per month @ Rs 7000/)