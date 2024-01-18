TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2024

➡️Encounter breaks out between SOG jawans and Maoists in Budhakhol and Matakupa jungle in Boudh district. Hideout destroyed, huge cache of explosives including IED recovered.
➡️With the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, the students of Vikash Residential School in Deras lighted 30,000 Diyas in the evening.
➡️A tusker mauls a youth to death at Tandara village under Jajpur’s Korei block.
➡️Wild elephant who enters MKC High School in Baripada creates ruckus. A team of the Forest department is conducting an operation to rescue the elephant.
➡️Dense fog affects visibility in several parts of Odisha.
➡️Puri: Delang Police nabs notorious criminal Sunil Jena near Hatadelang-Kuapada road in Pipili.
➡️18 trains to Delhi including Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, Bhubaneswar Duronto and Purushottam Express are running late due to dense fog conditions today.
➡️Puja rituals underway ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram at the garbhagriha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Related Posts
➡️Allahabad High Court allows maintenance for daughters under Domestic Violence Act.
➡️Three of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities.
➡️EAM Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda.
➡️Sensex tanks 561.05 points to 70,939.71 in early trade; Nifty plunges 165.6 points to 21,406.35.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Secretary of State & Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken said that the America sees India as an “extraordinary success story”.
➡️Pakistan has conducted strikes inside Iran, Pakistan intelligence official says. Pakistani airstrikes on Iran killed 4 children and 3 women.
➡️Earthquake with 5.0 magnitude jolts Indonesia.
Comments are closed.