TNI Evening News Headlines – February 8, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
turkey Syria quake
⏺️Naba Das Murder Case: JMFC court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to conduct Narco and Polygraph Tests of accused Gopal Das; to be taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat for Narco test.
 
⏺️JMFC Court allows police to take accused Gopal Das in remand for 5 more days.
 
⏺️Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Patnaik to join Congress tomorrow.
 
⏺️Several injured after Leopard enters Ghaziabad District Court premises.
 
⏺️Ten Indians stuck in remote parts of Turkiye; all are safe.
 
⏺️One Indian missing in earthquake-hit Turkey, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says in touch with his family.
 
⏺️PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles.
 
⏺️The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 11 000. Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in devastating earthquake.
 
⏺️12 Terrorists killed in Pakistan military operation.
 
⏺️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak, in his first UK visit since Russia’s invasion.
