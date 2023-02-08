TNI Evening News Headlines – February 8, 2023

⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: JMFC court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to conduct Narco and Polygraph Tests of accused Gopal Das; to be taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat for Narco test.

⏺️ JMFC Court allows police to take accused Gopal Das in remand for 5 more days.

⏺️ Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Patnaik to join Congress tomorrow.

⏺️ Several injured after Leopard enters Ghaziabad District Court premises.

⏺️ Ten Indians stuck in remote parts of Turkiye; all are safe.

⏺️ One Indian missing in earthquake-hit Turkey, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says in touch with his family.

⏺️ PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

⏺️The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 11 000 . Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in devastating earthquake.

⏺️ 12 Terrorists killed in Pakistan military operation.