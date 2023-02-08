Manas Mangaraj urges Centre to pay attention to development of Odisha

TNI Bureau: While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj expressed concerns over delay in execution of development projects in the State and urged the Centre to pay attention to it.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj’s reply to the ‘Debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s speech’:

▶️ Odisha is one of the fastest growing states in the country. If due attention is given to the development of the State, it will be realized.

▶️It is important to focus more on providing infrastructure support to Odisha. National highways, digital connectivity and banking services are key areas of infrastructure development.

▶️Many national highway projects in the State are in bad state.

▶️The coastal highway projects are limited to files only. Due to delay in Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway project, people of Odisha are suffering. Not even a single brick is laid on site till date.

▶️Odisha is being completely neglected in the field of railways though the State Government provides free land for many railways.

▶️Though, Odisha Govt is providing 50% of the funds for the Jaipur-Malkangiri project, no progress is being made in these projects.

▶️Though, Odisha Chief Minister has proposed to pay 50% of the land and project cost, the passenger train services on the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line has not started yet. Railways is not taking any decision on Puri-Konark new rail line proposal too.

▶️There was an agreement to make 12 railway stations as World Class Station but except Bhubaneswar, other 11 stations have not been developed in Odisha.

▶️Mobile and digital communication in Odisha is far from reality. The tribal people of south and west Odisha are not able to get this service. People still use treetop mobile networks.

▶️Many panchayats in the state do not have banking services. People are affected due to lack of bank office in the panchayat.

▶️BJD MP Manas Mangraj demanded in the Parliament that the central Government should pay attention to the development of the infrastructure in the State.