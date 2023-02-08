Rs 10,137.65 crore Coal Royalty paid to Odisha in 2017-2022

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi while replying to BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra in Rajya Sabha on Monday informed that Odisha received Rs 10,137.65 crore as coal royalty in last five years between 2017 and 2022.

Sasmit Patra had asked Joshi how much royalty was collected from coal mines in Odisha and how much coal royalty reverted to the State annually since 2018.

In his reply the Union Minister said, “Royalty is paid directly by coal companies to the concerned coal bearing States. Central government has no role in collection of royalty.”

However, speaking about the coal royalty to Odisha, he informed that the State received Rs 10,137.65 crore as coal royalty between 2017 and 2022. It received Rs 1,754.53 crore in 2017-18, Rs 2,024.15 crore in 2018-19, Rs 2,139.45 crore in 2019-20, Rs 1,519.31 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 2,700.21 crore in 2021-22, he added.