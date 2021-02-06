TNI Evening News Headlines – February 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi makes it clear that no one is allowed to claim even an inch of the land of Odisha; assures to take all possible measures to solve the border dispute.

➡️ Bhartiya Janta Party challenges BJD for open debate over negligence allegations made on Railway Budget.

➡️ STF seizes 260 Gram of brown sugar in Ranpur, Nayagarh.

➡️ Odisha State Government aims to increase fish exports to 20,000 crore in the next five years.

India News

➡️Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait sets a deadline of 2nd October for the Centre to repeal the Farm laws.

➡️ Shiv Sena condemns displeasure over resignation of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Parole.

➡️ Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar expresses concern over the toolkit document shared by Environmentalist Gretta Thunberg.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamta Banarjee’s nephew Abhishek challenges ex-party member Suvendhu Adhikari on his home turf.

➡️ India vs England Test series: England dominated the day’s play as they reached 555/8 at the end of Day 2.

➡️ Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his old tweet supporting the involvement of private sector in the grain storage.

➡️ University Grants Commission ask colleges and universities across India to implement SOP guidelines strictly for reopening educational institutions.

➡️ Cricket: After Don Bradman, Captain Joe Root becomes the second batsman to achieve a hatrick of 150+ scores in Test cricket.

➡️ IRCTC launches its online booking service for buses.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India achieves a milestone of conducting 20 crore cumulative Covid-19 tests.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha aims to provide jobs to 80% youth in the state.

➡️ Indian army is ready to take on the security challenge,says Lt.General RP Singh.

➡️ Owner of Actor Dileep Kumar’s ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell the property at Government rate.

World News

➡️ Myanmar: Military detains an Australian national in first known foreigner arrest since coup.

➡️ Japan expresses concern to China over the new coast guard law.

➡️US President Biden mulls ways to ease Iran’s financial crisis without lifting the sanctions imposed.

➡️ The United Nations begins the procedure for appointing the next secretary–general.

➡️China’s Coronavac vaccine approved as the second covid-19 vaccine for public use in the country.

➡️ Facebook urges Myanmar to unblock social media.

➡️ Astrazeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine finally arriving in European Union after vaccination chaos.

➡️ The United Nations begins the procedure for appointing the next secretary–general.

➡️China’s Coronavac vaccine approved as the second Covid-19 vaccine for public use in the country.

➡️ Facebook urges Myanmar to unblock social media.

➡️ Astrazeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine finally arriving in European Union after vaccination chaos.

➡️ United Kingdom Minister’s ask for reforms to seek more control over National Health Service.