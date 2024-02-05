Sensex drops 380 points; Nifty slides to 21,770

India’s benchmark indices closed in the red on Monday.

At close, Sensex was down 354.21 points or 0.49% at 71,731.42 and Nifty was down 82.10 points or 0.38% at 21,771.70. Sensex had touched a high of 72,269.12, while Nifty peaked at 21,964.30 during the day.

Among sectoral indices, Consumer Durables, Financial Services, FMCG and Banks were the biggest losers. Tata Motors, Coal India, BPCL, Power Grid, and ONGC were top NSE gainers.

Broader markets also witnessed sell-off during the day’s close, with many indices closing in the red.