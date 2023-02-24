TNI Evening News Headlines – February 24, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented Budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore for the financial year 2023-24.
➡️ Odisha Budget 2023-24: State Government allotted Rs 275 core for the construction of a Green Field Shri Jagannath International Airport at Puri, renovation and expansion of Jeypore Airport, Utkela, Rangeilunda Airstrip and Malkangiri Airstrip.
 
➡️ Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari proposes additional 100 days of wage employment under MGNREGA.
 
➡️ Odisha Police arrests officer of DRDO’s Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur for passing sensitive information to Pakistan.
 
➡️ Birendra Lakra gets clean chit in death case of friend Anand Toppo.
 
➡️ AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out between AAP, BJP councillors.
 
➡️ Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presents Rs 3.01 lakh crore budgetary outlay for fiscal 2023-24.
 
➡️ Gujarat Budget 2023-24: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent over 5 years for infrastructure development, Rs 5,950 cr allotted for Narmada project.
 
➡️ Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos.
 
➡️ South Africa posts 164/4 against England in the semifinal of women’s T20 World Cup.
