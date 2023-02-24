Punjab Shocker: Man’s fingers chopped off in broad daylight; WATCH

By Suman Rodrigues
Punjab Man’s Fingers Chopped

In a shocking revelation, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP leader from Delhi, recently shared a video on social media platforms, that allegedly shows a group of individuals in Punjab using a sword to slice off a man’s fingers. he victim can be heard begging for mercy, but the attackers do not show any compassion.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has caused unrest in Punjab amidst ongoing tensions between supporters of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Please note that the video may be disturbing for some viewers.

According to sources, the alleged incident took place On February 9th, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar, Punjab. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) with charges including assault, kidnapping, theft, and the illegal possession of arms under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The victim was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment, as per the officials.

According to a police officials, the incident was motivated by a personal vendetta. The authorities have started looking out for the culprits following their identification.

