Odisha Budget 2023-24: Key Highlights

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday presented the State Budget with Rs 2,30,000 crore outlay for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly.

CM Naveen Patnaik termed it as a People’s Budget saying it will take Odisha to new heights.

Key Highlights:

🔹 Rs 24,829 Crore for Agriculture Sector.

🔹 Rs 16,048 Crore for Healthcare.

🔹 Rs 30,030 Crore for Education & Skill Development

🔹 Rs 38,437 Crore for SC/ST Development.

🔹 Rs 13,215 Crore for Piped Water.

🔹 Rs 19,452 Crore for Roads, Bridges, Airports.

🔹 Rs 7,914 Crore for Urban Development.

🔹 Rs 6,214 Crore for Mission Shakti and W&CD.

🔹 Rs 3700 Crore for Disaster Risk Management.

🔹 Rs 8,130 Crore for Internal Security & Justice.

🔹 Rs 7300 Crore for Transfer to Local Bodies.

🔹 Rs 1217 Crore for Development of Sports.

🔹 Rs 680 Crore for Tourism.

🔹Rs 356 Crore for E & IT

🔹Rs 219 Crore for Handloom, Textile and Handicraft sectors

🔹Rs 1358 Crore for Industries & MSME

New Initiatives in the Budget:

🔹Rs 2000 Cr for paddy procurement

🔹Rs 139 Cr for Chief Ministers awards for Education

🔹Rs 120 Cr for Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission

🔹Rs 100 Cr for location accessible multimodal initiatives

🔹Rs 50 Cr for Mukhyamantri Mendu leaf Welfare Fund

🔹Rs 126 Cr for Coffee Mission

🔹Rs 1,446 Cr for Chief Minister’s Power Development Prog.

🔹Rs 50 Cr for Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund

🔹Rs 250 Cr for Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusthi Yojana

🔹Rs 100 Cr for Nua Odisha

🔹Rs 750 Cr for Ama Hospital

🔹Rs 811 Cr for Mukyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan

🔹Rs 150 Cr for Mukhyamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment

🔹Rs 150 Cr for Ama Bus Stand

🔹Rs 100 Cr for Entrepreneurship for women SHGs

🔹Rs 250 Cr for Chief Minister’s Enrgy Conservation Prog.

🔹Rs 100 Cr for International Air Connectivity

🔹Rs 210 Cr for Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana

🔹Rs 210 Cr for Building for Bana Surakhya Samiti

🔹Rs 50 Cr for Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana

Flagship Program Allocations

Agriculture & Allied Sector
 
🔹Rs 1879 crore for KALIA Yojana
 
🔹Rs 267 crore for Livestock Health & Disease Control
🔹Rs 250 crore for Soura Jalanidhi
 
🔹Rs 836 crore for Interest Subvention to Farmers
 
🔹Rs 496 crore for Odisha Millet Missions
 
Irrigation and Water Use Efficiency:
 
🔹Rs 500 crore for Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project
 
🔹Rs 400 crore for Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana
🔹Rs 181 crore for Mukyamantri Adibandha Yojana
 
🔹Rs 270 crore for CLSRP
 
🔹Rs 854 crore for In-stream storage
 
Health Sector
 
🔹Rs 3,003 Crore for Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Mission
 
🔹Rs 2,380 crore for BSKY
 
🔹Rs 1,911 crore for National Health Mission
🔹Rs 513 crore for NIRAMAYA
 
🔹Rs 211 crore for Cancer Care Centre
 
Education Sector:
 
🔹Rs 842 crore for Adarsha Vidyalaya
 
🔹Rs 805 crore for Mo School Abhiyan
🔹Rs 986 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education
 
🔹Rs 155 crore for Gangadha Meher Sikshya Manakbrudhi Yojana
 
🔹Rs 170 crore for Mo College Yojana
Development of STs, SCs, OBCs and Minorities:
 
🔹Rs 176 crore for Special Development Council
 
🔹Rs 120 crore for Mission Jeevika Plus
 
🔹Rs 214 crore for PM-AJAY
Food Security:
 
🔹Rs 1035 crore for distribution of Rice @ Rs 1 per KG
 
🔹Rs 2,000 crore Revolving Fund for Paddy Procurement
 
🔹Rs 41 crore for Fair Price Shop Automation
Housing:
 
🔹Rs 5,934 crore for PMAY-Gramin
 
🔹Rs 487 crore for Biju Pucca Ghar
 
🔹Rs 600 crore for PMAY-Urban
Drinking Water & Sanitation (Rural)
 
🔹Rs 4750 crore for BASUDHA Scheme
 
🔹Rs 5750 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission
 
🔹Rs 269 crore for Operation and Maintenance of the water supply
 
Industries & MSMEs:
 
🔹Rs 200 crore for Land Bank
 
🔹Rs 280 crore Cluster Development Fund
