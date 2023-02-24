Odisha Budget 2023-24: Key Highlights

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday presented the State Budget with Rs 2,30,000 crore outlay for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly.
CM Naveen Patnaik termed it as a People’s Budget saying it will take Odisha to new heights.
Key Highlights:
🔹 Rs 24,829 Crore for Agriculture Sector.
🔹 Rs 16,048 Crore for Healthcare.
🔹 Rs 30,030 Crore for Education & Skill Development
🔹 Rs 38,437 Crore for SC/ST Development.
🔹 Rs 13,215 Crore for Piped Water.
🔹 Rs 19,452 Crore for Roads, Bridges, Airports.
🔹 Rs 7,914 Crore for Urban Development.
🔹 Rs 6,214 Crore for Mission Shakti and W&CD.
🔹 Rs 3700 Crore for Disaster Risk Management.
🔹 Rs 8,130 Crore for Internal Security & Justice.
🔹 Rs 7300 Crore for Transfer to Local Bodies.
🔹 Rs 1217 Crore for Development of Sports.
🔹 Rs 680 Crore for Tourism.
🔹Rs 356 Crore for E & IT
🔹Rs 219 Crore for Handloom, Textile and Handicraft sectors
🔹Rs 1358 Crore for Industries & MSME
New Initiatives in the Budget:
🔹Rs 2000 Cr for paddy procurement
🔹Rs 139 Cr for Chief Ministers awards for Education
🔹Rs 120 Cr for Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission
🔹Rs 100 Cr for location accessible multimodal initiatives
🔹Rs 50 Cr for Mukhyamantri Mendu leaf Welfare Fund
🔹Rs 126 Cr for Coffee Mission
🔹Rs 1,446 Cr for Chief Minister’s Power Development Prog.
🔹Rs 50 Cr for Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund
🔹Rs 250 Cr for Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusthi Yojana
🔹Rs 100 Cr for Nua Odisha
🔹Rs 750 Cr for Ama Hospital
🔹Rs 811 Cr for Mukyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan
🔹Rs 150 Cr for Mukhyamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment
🔹Rs 150 Cr for Ama Bus Stand
🔹Rs 100 Cr for Entrepreneurship for women SHGs
🔹Rs 250 Cr for Chief Minister’s Enrgy Conservation Prog.
🔹Rs 100 Cr for International Air Connectivity
🔹Rs 210 Cr for Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana
🔹Rs 210 Cr for Building for Bana Surakhya Samiti
🔹Rs 50 Cr for Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana
Flagship Program Allocations
