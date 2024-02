TNI Bureau: ETV Bharat Cameraman from Odisha Manoranjan Sahoo breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. He was suffering from high fever, which probably led to brain stroke.

He was 48 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Manoranjan was working with ETV Bharat, Odisha since September 2020.

Manoranjan had worked in some leading dailies in the past and reported many exclusive stories.